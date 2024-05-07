Fresno Grizzlies Return Home for Star Wars Night, Hat Giveaway, and More

May 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies return home to Chukchansi Park this morning for a 6-game series against the Modesto Nuts. The third home series of the year features a variety of promotions including character appearances, a hat giveaway, and a pregame concert!

Upcoming Promotions:

- Tuesday: Making the Grade Day - The series kicks off at 11:05 AM with "Making the Grade" Day, hosting over 7,000 students from the Central Valley. This special day features a pregame assembly with contributions from Mark Standriff of Beautify Fresno and several Grizzlies players, focusing on the importance of community involvement.

- Friday: Star Wars Night - Feel the force this Friday with Star Wars Night and Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Fresno Teachers Association and Central Valley Education Foundation. Featuring costume character performers, a special jersey auction, and more, this night will feel out of this world. Fans can also enjoy spectacular fireworks to end the night.

- Saturday: Christian Fellowship Night and Grizzlies Hat Giveaway - Saturday brings an inspiring pregame concert by Social Club Misfits and Ryan Ellis, presented by Van-G Logistics and Fresno Pacific University. The first 1,500 fans at the game will also receive an exclusive Grizzlies hat!

- Sunday: Mother's Day and Malmö Oat Milkers Transformation -Concluding the series, Sunday doubles as Mother's Day and features the Grizzlies' transformation into the Malmö Oat Milkers, presented by Oatly. Get mom-mosas at Fresno Social while enjoying day baseball at Chukchansi Park

Fans can get their tickets for this week's series against the Modesto Nuts at FresnoGrizzlies.com or by visiting the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

