Quakes Fall Short in Visalia

May 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - The Quakes came up a run short on Tuesday afternoon in Visalia, dropping a 5-4 decision to the Rawhide at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Jordan Thompson (4, 5) slugged a pair of solo homers and finished with three hits, but the Quakes missed out on some chances, leaving eight men stranded.

They nearly tied the game in the eighth against reliever Yordin Chalas, as Oswaldo Osorio tripled home Jesus Galiz with two outs to make it a one-run game at 5-4. Chalas followed with a walk of Juan Alonso, bringing Kendall George to the plate. Chalas then bounced one to the plate, as Osorio tried to come home and score. Visalia catcher Adrian De Leon's throw to Chalas was ruled in time though, as Osorio was out at the plate to end the inning. Rancho went in order against Chalas in the ninth, earning him his third save of the year.

Rancho starter Payton Martin (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits over just 2.2 innings and was hit with the loss.

Visalia reliever Hayden Durke (1-0) picked up the win in relief.

Rancho (15-11) has now dropped six of seven to open their current road trip. The Quakes will send Patrick Copen (1-2) to the mound on Wednesday, as he'll take on lefty Caden Grice, with first pitch slated for 6:30pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 14, hosting Inland Empire for a six-game set. Tuesday the 14th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, where fans can score a free Club Seat to the game by visiting our website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

