Hobson's solo shot is not enough as Grizzlies suffer 5-2 setback to the Nuts

May 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (15-12) faltered to the Modesto Nuts (20-6) 5-2 Tuesday morning from Chukchansi Park. A crowd of 8,677 fans for Making the Grade (Kids Day; largest home crowd in 2024) watched Fresno suffer their fifth straight home loss. The Grizzlies dropped their first series opener (5-1), first Tuesday contest (4-1) and fell to 5-2 in day affairs. Fresno now trails Modesto by 5.5 games in the California League North Division standings. The Nuts are 41-8 over their last 49 games dating back to August 20, 2023 (including playoffs).

Modesto grabbed a 3-0 lead by scoring a run in the first, third and fifth innings. Luis Suisbel and Colt Emerson swatted RBI singles to net the first two runs. Emerson lined a double to plate Jonny Farmelo for the run in the fifth. Fresno cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fifth when Caleb Hobson powered a solo shot to left field, his first homer of 2024. Hobson lengthened his hit streak to six games, the longest current Grizzlies hit streak. The Nuts pushed across a run in the sixth thanks to a fielding error and notched a run in the eighth from a bases-loaded walk. Emerson was the recipient of the latter RBI. In the ninth, Fresno's Aidan Longwell laced a single to left, adding Fadriel Cruz. Braylen Wimmer represented the winning run, but struck out with the bases-loaded to end the contest.

Grizzlies' southpaw Albert Pacheco (1-1) agonized the defeat after tossing five innings of three-run ball. Pacheco allowed seven hits and two walks while punching out five. Brady Hill and Collin Baumgartner each chucked scoreless outings out of the bullpen. Hill lowered his ERA to 0.87 while Baumgartner reduced his ERA to 1.23. Nuts' starter Tyler Gough picked up a no-decision after four and one-third innings of work. Brayan Perez followed Gough with one and two-thirds frames of scoreless baseball. Pedro Da Costa Lemos (2-0) was awarded the victory after two strong innings, fanning a pair. Anthony Tomczak wrapped up the contest despite getting into a jam. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Caleb Hobson (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- DH Fadriel Cruz (1-3, 2B, R, HBP)

- RHP Collin Baumgartner (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- SS Colt Emerson (2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, CS)

- Nuts Bullpen (4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

- 1B Luis Suisbel (2-5, RBI)

On Deck:

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

Modesto RHP Will Schomberg (2-1, 3.00) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (1-0, 2.45)

On That Fres-Note :

The Grizzlies were hit by four pitches.

