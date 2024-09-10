September Savings for Lexington Legends Final Week

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are preparing for the final home series of the 2024 season, and it's packed with fun and deals for everyone with their September Savings!

Tuesday, September 10th - $2 Tuesday Sponsored by Great Clips

The series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs kicks off on Tuesday with $2 Tuesday Sponsored by Great Clips. Popcorn, peanuts, pretzels, and soda all for just $2 - and a special deal for the final week, $2 tickets! First pitch is at 6:45 PM and gates will open at 6:00 PM.

Wednesday, September 11th - Waggy Wednesday Sponsored by Bluegrass Veterinary Specialists

Bring your furry friends to enjoy a night of baseball! September Savings continues with tickets for just $8, and Senior Citizens GO FREE! First pitch is at 6:45 PM and gates will open at 6:00 PM.

Thursday, September 12th - College Night / Men's Health Awareness Night Sponsored by Great Clips

The last Thirsty Thursday of the year invites college students back to school with special ticket deals - get your ticket for just $5 when your present your college ID! Other tickets are discounted to $8 as well as a part of September Savings. Gates open at 6:00 PM with coupons and giveaways available as we bring awareness to men's health in partnership with Great Clips. First pitch at 6:45 PM.

Friday, September 13th - Breast Cancer Awareness Sponsored by LBX

Special pink jerseys, worn by your Legends during the game, will be available for auction on Breast Cancer Awareness Night, sponsored by LBX. It's also Feel Good Friday, with drink specials in the Lexington Brewing & Distillery Co. Tap Room from the time the gates open at 6:00 PM to first pitch at 7:00 PM. September Savings continues with tickets for just $8.

Saturday, September 14th - Fireworks Sponsored by Kentucky Proud

It's the BEST fireworks show in town, and the last one for the year, brought to you by Kentucky Proud. September Savings brings you tickets for just $8 for a beautiful night of baseball. Gates open at 6:00 PM, with first pitch at 7:00 PM and fireworks following the game.

Sunday, September 15th - Fan Appreciation Day

The Legends will celebrate the end of the season with September Savings and the best ticket deal - just $5! Gates will open at 1:00 PM and the first 500 fans through the gate will get a free team photo! Once the game kicks off at 2:00 PM fans will have a chance to win a prize EVERY OUT the Legends make for the game! That's 27 outs... 27 chance to win great prizes!

