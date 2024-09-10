Riddle Walks-off Legends in 3-2 Victory Over Southern Maryland

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends walked off the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in a narrow 3-2 win.

Dustin Beggs made his 20th start for Lexington in front of over 1,500 fans. This season Beggs has posted a 6.75 ERA, winning the last two of his starts. On the other end, Southern Maryland started Garrett Martin, in 22 starts he posted a 5.57 ERA while losing three straight games started. The Blue Crabs lead the season series 8-3. However, the Legends split a four game series against Southern Maryland two weeks ago.

Lexington entered the game fresh off a 6-3 win over the High Point Rockers on the road.

Innings one and two went scoreless. In the bottom of the third, Legends first baseman Kole Cottam broke the spell with an automatic ground rule double to score shortstop JT Riddle, who reached on an error. The Legends took a 1-0 lead after three innings.

Southern Maryland responded in the fifth, it began snowballing with a dropped fly ball to left fielder Brady Whalen, which led to back-to-back walks to load the bases. The Blue Crabs scored on a grounder turned fielder's choice to tie the game, with two runners in scoring position second baseman Aaron Hill connected on a double to score two runs. Beggs escaped the inning without allowing any more runs but the Blue Crabs snatched a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth the Legends scored in unusual fashion, Lexington led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Both runners advanced on a grounder. Now, with runners on second and third, Martin committed a balk to score the runner at third. Martin didn't allow any more runs despite the jam, Lexington chipped at the score to make it 3-2 to close the inning.

Innings sixth through eight went scoreless, with the table set Lexington had a chance to take the win in the bottom of the ninth. The final inning opened with back-to-back walks allowed by Southern Maryland's reliever Cody Thompson. With two runners on, Thompson struck out a batter and forced a groundout but the runners advanced. Now, with runners in scoring position, center fielder Korry Howell dinked a single over Thompson to score the runner from third, tying the game 3-3 with two outs.

Then battling a 0-2 count Riddle knocked a grounder past Southern Maryland's defenders to walk the game off. The Legends rallied to beat the Blue Crabs 3-2 in game one of a six game series.

The Legends will face Southern Maryland again on Wednesday, September 11 at 6:45 PM. Get your tickets at LexingtonLegends.com.

