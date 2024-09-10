Revs Unleash Long Ball in Series Opening Loss

(York, Pa.): After a weekend of airtight pitching, the York Revolution were greeted with an offensive onslaught by the Staten Island FerryHawks on Tuesday night as they fell in their series opener, 13-6 at WellSpan Park.

Three batters into the game, Staten Island found themselves ahead 3-0. After the first two batters reached on singles, Luis Castro blasted a three-run homer over the wall in left center for his 23rd home run of the season.

York got one back in their half when Matt McDermott homered over the Arch Nemesis in left. Rudy Martin Jr singled and stole second base for his 75th of the season, moving him into fifth all-time in a season in league history, but was stranded at third when Staten Island starter Taylor Lepard struck out Zander Wiel and David Washington to end the frame.

Revs starter Zach Neff got the best of Castro in the third on a 4-6-3 double play, but Pablo Sandoval fired back with a two-out RBI single to left field, putting the FerryHawks up 4-1.

Wiel started a comeback bid to lead off the fourth with a solo home run of his own over the Nemesis, his 28th of the season, 15th with York, and 89th of his Atlantic League career. After Jacob Rhinesmith extended the inning with a two-out hustle double on a grounder into shallow center, Alfredo Reyes tied the game with a two-run blast to left center field as his fifth homer of the year knotted the score at 4-4.

A see-saw battle emerged when Sandoval chased Neff (7-7) from the game with another two-out RBI, this time a double to left center field to break the tie as the FerryHawks jumped back ahead 5-4 in the fifth.

Reliever Tom Sutera was greeted by David Melfi who dropped a single into left field, scoring Sandoval and making it 6-4.

McDermott's second solo home run of the night cut the deficit back to one in the fifth at 6-5, but that is all York could muster as an 11-pitch battle by Wiel ended in a strikeout as Lepard (3-9) lasted six innings and 116 pitches, striking out eight while walking just one.

Kolby Johnson's double in the sixth provided another two-out RBI for the FerryHawks, extending the lead to 7-5.

John Cristino led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple off the right center fence and scored as Chase Dawson's groundout made it a one run game again at 7-6.

Things got away from York in the eighth inning, however, as the FerryHawks put up four more runs, scoring on a Johnson double, a wild pitch, a Castro sac fly for his fourth RBI of the night, and a single by Sandoval (3-for-5, three RBI).

Staten Island plated two more in the ninth on a Jackson Loftin double and a single by Johnson (4-for-5, three RBI) for the 13-6 final.

The Revs (75-45) will look to even the series on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as York's Michael Horrell squares off with Noe Toribio on the mound. It is First Responders Night presented by Hollywood Casino featuring a Game-Worn Patriotic Jersey Auction presented by York County Veterans Outreach, Paw Patrol Appearance, Bark in the Park, and Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

