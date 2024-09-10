Rockers Edge Ducks in See-Saw Series Opener

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 9-7 in 11 innings on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Martin Figueroa led off the game with a home run to right field off Ducks starter Chris Ellis to give the Rockers the early lead. The Ducks tied the game at one in the third on an RBI single to left field by Yonny Hernandez off Rockers starter Jeremy Rhoades. Evan Edwards restored High Point's lead in the fourth with a solo homer to right-center, but a solo homer to right by Aaron Antonini in the bottom of the frame evened the score at two.

It stayed that way until the sixth when Joe DeLuca launched a two-out, two-run home run to left-center field, putting the Ducks in front 4-2. The Rockers jumped back in front 5-4 in the seventh on Ben Aklinski's sac fly to center and Connor Owings' two-run single up the middle. Nick Heath responded with an RBI double into the left field corner in the bottom of the frame to tie the game at five.

The Rockers took a 7-5 lead in the 10th inning on Quincy Nieporte's RBI single to left and Ryan Grotjohn's sac fly to center. However, the Ducks answered with two in the bottom of the inning on Leobaldo Cabrera's RBI single and Taylor Kohlwey's bases loaded walk. High Point went back ahead for good in the 11th on Owings' sac fly to right and an RBI infield single by Aidan Brewer.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Ellis pitched six innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out six. Rhoades lasted five and two-thirds innings, conceding four runs on nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Will Carter (1-1) got the win despite allowing two unearned runs on one hit and one walk in one inning with two strikeouts. Daniel Corcino (6-9) took the loss, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks in two innings. Jacob Edwards picked up his first save with a scoreless 11th inning.

Kohlwey led the Flock offensively with three hits, an RBI, a walk and two stolen bases. Heath added two hits, an RBI a walk and two steals, while Kole Kaler added two hits and two runs.

