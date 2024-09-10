Rockers Stay Alive with 11-Inning Win

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - The High Point Rockers took a 9-7 decision in 11 innings from the Long Island Ducks on Wednesday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, keeping the Rockers' hopes for an Atlantic League postseason berth alive.

Tied at 5-5 after nine innings, the Rockers took a 7-5 lead in the top of the 10th before Long Island answered with two runs of its own to force an 11th ining.

In the 11th, with Ben Aklinski starting the frame at second, Evan Edwards singled to right to move Aklinski to third. Connor Owings brought home Aklinski with a sac fly to right to give High Point an 8-7 advantage. Edwards then stole second and Long Island reliever Daniel Corcino walked Gilberto Jimenez to put two Rockers aboard. Aidan Brewer then grounded a ball up the middle that hit the second base bag and continued into center, scoring Edwards and moving Jimenez to third. A walk to Brian Parreira loaded the bases but D.J. Burt fouled out to right and Brewer was doubled off second as the Rockers took a 9-7 lead to the bottom of the 11th.

High Point sent lefty Jacob Edwards (S, 1) to the mound in the bottom of the 11th. He struck out Nick Heath, induced a ground out to short from Yonny Hernandez and got Leobaldo Cabrera to line out to third to end the game.

The win keeps the Rockers (33-25) alive in their race for an Atlantic League playoff berth. Gastonia (34-24) defeated Charleston 3-2 on Tuesday night, handing the Dirty Birds (36-22) their fourth straight loss. The Rockers are three games back of Charleston with five left to play.

Martin Figueroa staked the Rockers to a 1-0 lead when he hit a lead-off homer. Long Island tied the game at 1-1 in the third when Hernandez singled home Kole Kaler.

Edwards blasted a solo homer leading off the fourth to give the Rockers a 2-1 advantage. But Long Island catcher Aaron Antonini hit a solo homer to right to tie it up at 2-2.

The Ducks forged a 4-2 lead in the sixth when Joe DeLuca hit a two-run homer off Rockers' starter Jeremy Rhoades (4-3).

The Rockers loaded the bases in the seventh when Brian Parreira walked, Figueroa singled to left and Ryan Grotjohn drew a walk. The Ducks replaced reliever Rolando Casihis with Peyton Williams. Williams gave up a sac fly to Ben Aklinski as Parreira scored. Williams then hit Edwards with a pitch to re-load the bases. Connor Owings then slapped a single up the middle, scoring Figueroa and Grotjohn as the Rockers took a 5-4 lead.

Garrett Schilling replaced Rhoades with two outs in the sixth and started the seventh by allowing a bloop single to Kole Kaler. Schilling was called for a balk, moving Kaler to second and he scored on a double to left by Nick Heath to tie the game at 5-5.

In the top of the eighth, the Rockers were able to put runners on the corners when D.J. Burt singled and Figueroa followed with a single, his third of the night. The Ducks turned again to the bullpen, bringing in Tyler Vail who was able to escape the frame by retiring Grotjohn on a fly out to center.

The Rockers sent Dakota Chalmers to the mound in the eighth and pitched around a double by Taylor Kohlwey to keep the Ducks off the board and the game tied.

Aklinski drew a walk to start the ninth and stole second before Gilberto Jimenez lined a single to right but Yoelquis Cespedes' throw to the plate was in time to prevent the Rockers from taking the lead.

Jameson McGrane (2-3) started the ninth on the mound for the Rockers and put the Ducks down in order.

Long Island went with Daniel Corcino in the top of the 10th with Jimenez placed on second base. Nieporte singled down the line in left, scoring Jimenez and then moving to second when the throw back to the infield got away from the Ducks. With Aidan Brewer pinch-running for Nieporte at second, Burt singled to right, giving the Rockers runners on first and third. Corcino then walked Figueroa to load the bases with one out. Grotjohn lined out to center but it was deep enough to score Brewer from third on the sac fly, giving High Point a 7-5 lead.

Will Carter (W, 1-1) came in to pitch for the Rockers in the 10th and allowed a single to Leobaldo Cabrera, scoring Hernandez from second. Carter then struck out Alan Marrero on a fouled third strike bunt attempt. Carter then hit Cespedes with a pitch to put runners on first and second. DeLuca then beat out an infield single to load the bases. Carter then walked Kohlway to force in Cabrera and tie the game at 7-7.

Rockers manager Jamie Keefe brought in Aklinski from his spot in centerfield to serve as a fifth infielder. Long Island's Alexis Pantoja grounded to Burt at second who threw home to cut down the winning run at the plate. Carter then fanned Kole Kaler to leave the game tied and send it to the 11th.

The series resumes on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Rockers will send Yuhi Sako to the mound to face Long Island righty Nick Tropeano (4-1).

