September Promos Unveiled
September 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
We've only got SIX games left at Meritus Park, but some of our favorite promo nights are yet to come! Check out what we have planned for the remainder of the season. Let's pack the park!
September 3 - Baseball Bingo, Homewood Silver Slugger Night
September 4 - Hearty Pet Double Dog Day
September 5 - Educators Appreciation Night - FREE TICKETS FOR EDUCATORS - & Central City Liquors Thirsty Thursday
September 13 - Fireworks Night, presented by M&T Bank
September 14 - Campfire Mug Giveaway to first 1500 fans, 15 & over presented by Service Masters Cleaners
September 15 - Fan Appreciation Day
Logo Bobblehead Giveaway to first 1000 fans, presented by Xfinity
