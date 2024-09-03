September Promos Unveiled

September 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







We've only got SIX games left at Meritus Park, but some of our favorite promo nights are yet to come! Check out what we have planned for the remainder of the season. Let's pack the park!

September 3 - Baseball Bingo, Homewood Silver Slugger Night

September 4 - Hearty Pet Double Dog Day

September 5 - Educators Appreciation Night - FREE TICKETS FOR EDUCATORS - & Central City Liquors Thirsty Thursday

September 13 - Fireworks Night, presented by M&T Bank

September 14 - Campfire Mug Giveaway to first 1500 fans, 15 & over presented by Service Masters Cleaners

September 15 - Fan Appreciation Day

Logo Bobblehead Giveaway to first 1000 fans, presented by Xfinity

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.