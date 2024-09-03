York Halloween Parade Registration Now Open

September 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - Registration is now open for the 74th Annual York Halloween Parade presented by Glo Fiber. Commercial and non-profit organizations, high school bands, baton groups or dance studios, and individuals and small groups may register for the event at www.yorkhalloweenparade.com.

The parade will launch Sunday, October 27, at 2 p.m. from the York Fairgrounds and travel east on Market Street from Richland Avenue to Broad Street.

The parade's 2024 theme, "Rave from the Grave," encourages participants to craft entries based on zombies, skeletons, and other traditional Halloween ghouls and spooks.

This year also marks an expansion of the cash prizes for non-profits, thanks to the support of the Arthur J. & Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation. Through its sponsorship, non-profit entries will be eligible for prizes of $1,500, $1,000, and $750 plus three new honorable mention awards of $250 each. Determined by local celebrities, these cash prizes will be awarded based on entries' creativity in interpreting the parade's "Rave from the Grave" theme.

In addition, all participating high school bands will receive an $800 stipend, also courtesy of the Arthur J. & Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation.

For more information, visit www.yorkhalloweenparade.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.