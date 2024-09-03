High Point Rockers Host First Responders Night, Thursday, September 5

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers are offering free admission to all area first responders when the Rockers host the Lexington Legends on Thursday, September 5 at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

All first responders will receive up to four complimentary tickets by showing their proper ID at the Rockers Box Office. The offer is valid to any Triad area first responder.

The Rockers are battling with the Charleston Dirty Birds for the Atlantic League's South Division second half championship. The winner will receive a berth in the four-team postseason playoffs.

High Point is playing its final six games of the regular season, starting tonight (Sept. 3) at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Each of the final six games are against the Lexington Legends.

