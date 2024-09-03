Stormers Score Early and Often to Take Down Ducks

September 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Lancaster, PA) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 13-7 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster was led by Isan Diaz, who had a triple, home run, two RBIs, three runs scored, two walks and a stolen base. Mason Martin had three hits, including a two-run home run, while Trace Loehr had a pair of doubles, three RBIs and a run scored.

Taylor Kohlwey was a triple away from the cycle with a single, double, home run, four RBIs and a run scored for Long Island. Leobaldo Cabrera had two hits, an RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base, while Kole Kaler tallied three hits, two runs scored and a free pass.

Stormers starting pitcher Brady Tedesco (3-3) picked up the win, giving up five runs on nine hits in six and one-third innings pitched, walking three and striking out six. Ducks starter Chris Ellis (1-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering ten runs on nine hits across four innings on the mound, walking two while striking out six.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game set on Wednesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Nick Tropeano (3-1, 5.65) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers righty Noah Bremer (9-6, 3.86).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, September 10, to begin the final homestand of the regular season with a six-game series against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Magnetic Photo Frames, courtesy of AARP. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.