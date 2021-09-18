September 18, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS CONTINUE TO WIN - The Portland Sea Dogs won their second-straight game last night 7-3 over the Hartford Yard Goats. Josh Winckowski earned his eighth win of the year tossing 6.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out four. Pedro Castellanos scored on an RBI single by Ronaldo Hernandez and the Sea Dogs led 1-0 after the first inning. In the top of the second inning, Cameron Cannon roped a two-run double to the left field corner extending Portland's lead 3-0. Pedro Castellanos then blasted his 13th homer of the year and the Sea Dogs led, 5-0.The Sea Dogs struck again in the top of the third inning. After Kole Cottam reached on a leadoff single, he scored on a sacrifice fly by Castellanos extending Portland's lead, 6-0.

PEDRO CASTELLANOS LIKES TO LEAD OFF - Pedro Castellanos has hit lead off for the Sea Dogs each game this week and has reached base in the first inning of every game. He has reached once via a leadoff walk and twice with leadoff singles. Castellanos reached on a fielding error by the Yard Goats on Wednesday night. Despite reaching base each game in the first inning, the Sea Dogs have only allowed him to score once.

RONALDO RAKES - Ronaldo Hernandez recorded his third-straight multi-hit game for Portland. He is six-for-fifteen with nine RBI, two home runs and a triple in his last three games. In his last 10 games, Hernandez is hitting .342 with four doubles, one triple and two home runs with a .605 slugging percentage.

PLAYOFF DREAMS DASHED - The Sea Dogs have been officially eliminated from a playoff spot in the Double-A Northeast League. Since the Somerset Patriots defeated the Akron RubberDucks, Portland will not be able to have one of the top two winning percentages, the requirement for the championship series next week. Portland's final game of the season will be tomorrow Sunday, September 19th at 1:05pm at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

WINCKOWSKI AND MENESES EARN TEAM AWARDS - Joey Meneses was named this year's Most Valuable Player for Portland while Josh Winckowski was named Pitcher of the Year. Joey Meneses appeared in 50 games for the Sea Dogs in 2021 before he was promoted to AAA Worcester Woo Sox on July 17th. He led the club with a .303 average, was second in RBI (43) and ranked third in doubles (22). Meneses recorded a 12 game hitting streak from June 13th to July 8th and had a .452 batting average during that time (19-for-42) with eight doubles, three home runs and 19 RBI. Josh Winckowski started a team high 19 games for Portland

this season posting a 7-3 record with a 4.35 ERA (45 ER/93.0 IP). The 23 year-old right hander leads the Sea Dogs in games started (19), innings pitched (93.0) and strikeouts (83). Among the Double-A Northeast League, Winckowski ranks second in games started, third in wins and winning percentage (.700), fourth in ERA, innings pitched and average (.258).

ON THE MOUND - LHP Jay Groome will take the mound for the Sea Dogs this evening. He last pitched 9/12 vs Binghamton and tossed 6.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one. He struck out nine hitters. Groome has not allowed a run at Double-A level. He made his Double-A deubt 9/4 at New Hampshire and tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while striking out a career-high 10 batters. Portland Sea Dogs | PO Box 636, Portland, ME 04104

