Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels

September 18, 2021







ERIE SEAWOLVES (63-54, 8.5 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (56-55, 12.5 GB SW Div, 3rd)

RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-7, 4.72 ERA) VS. LHP MICHAEL PLASSMEYER (3-8, 5.04 ERA)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 / 4:05 PM / UPMC PARK

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 VS. RICHMOND, 1:35 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (4-6, 6.24 ERA) VS. RHP AKEEL MORRIS (6-0, 4.04 ERA)

FRIDAY, APRIL 8, 2022 VS. AKRON - UPMC PARK

TBA VS. TBA

SATURDAY, APRIL 9, 2022 VS. AKRON - UPMC PARK

TBA VS. TBA

The Erie SeaWolves logged their third straight win on Friday night at UPMC Park, defeating the Richmond Flying Squirrels 3-2. Andre Lipcius went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and a triple, and Reese Olson posted a quality start in his season finale. Olson went six innings on just 59 pitches, allowing only one run with eight strikeouts. Erie made the most noise against Richmond's Trenton Toplikar when their backs were against the wall, as their first five hits in the game came with two outs. Four SeaWolves, Dillon Dingler, Kerry Carpenter, Andre Lipcius, and Dane Myers all singled with two outs in the third inning to score a pair of runs. Lipcius made a strong return to the box score in the fifth inning when he fought Toplikar for 13 pitches before drilling a triple to right-center field to score another run. Olson carried a perfect game into the sixth inning before allowing a solo home run to Shane Matheny. Following another run for Richmond against Yaya Chentouf, Brad Bass earned the save with a perfect ninth inning.

