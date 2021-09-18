Muzziotti, Stott Impress in R-Phils Victory

September 18, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils took the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5-2 on the final Saturday game of the season. Bryson Stott had a three-hit game, while Simon Muzziotti had a two-hit contest. Matt Kroon reached three times as he was hit by a pitch and walked twice.

Binghamton scored first as a walk allowed Carlos Rincon to reach, an error pushed him into scoring position, and a wild pitch brought him home.

Reading's Muzziotti notched a two-RBI double to send home Chris Cornelius and Stott.

The R-Phils put up a three spot in the fifth to take a pronounced lead. Muzziotti singled home Kroon, while Logan O'Hoppe followed with an RBI line drive to plate Stott. Dalton Guthrie sent Muzziotti in to take a 5-1 lead.

A solo home run from Ronny Mauricio, his first in Double-A, put Binghamton closer 5-2.

David Paulino (W, 1-0) pitched a quality start allowing just three hits and two runs (one earned). Austin Ross struck out the side in the seventh. Blake Brown made his Double-A debut where he walked two batters but put up a clean frame. Zach Warren (S, 3) was called in to close the game as he sat down Binghamton in order.

Reading takes on Binghamton for one final game of the 2021 season tomorrow at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.