September 13, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

ELECTRIC EIGHTH INNING PROPELS SEA DOGS WIN Hartford took the 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning after a two-run homer off the bat of Bladimir Restituyo. The Yard Goats plated another run in the top of the fifth after Ryan Ritter worked a leadoff walk before advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt. Ritter advanced on a groundout before coming home to score on a fielder's choice. Portland erupted for six runs in the fifth to take the 6-3 lead. Three walks loaded the bases before Chase Meidroth put Portland on the board with an RBI single. Nathan Hickey cleared the bases with his fifteenth double of the season to put Portland on top for the first time, 5-3. Blaze Jordan laced a double (9) of his own to score Hickey and Portland led 6-3.

TEEL ON A TEAR Boston's 2023 first round pick and number four prospect, Kyle Teel, made his Double-A debut in Reading last week and is currently batting .350 (7-20) with a double, 6 RBI, 6 BB, and a pair of stolen bases. Teel has recorded a hit in every game at the Double-A level, one of which was a multi-hit game, while also recording a pair of multi-RBI games. He currently has a .500 OBP. He went one-for-three with a walk and a stolen base in his Hadlock debut last night.

ROMAN ON A ROLL Red Sox number two prospect, Roman Anthony, was promoted to Double-A last week in Reading and is currently batting .273 (6-22) with a .407 OBP in six games with Portland. In the final game in Reading, Anthony went three-for-five with a pair of RBI and a stolen base. All three of his hits were doubles. Anthony also rocketed his first Double-A homer on 9/7 in Reading, making four of his six hits with Double-A extra base hits. He went one-for-three with a run scored, a pair of walks, and a stolen base in his Hadlock debut last night.

MULTI-HIT MEIDROTH Chase Meidroth recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game last night for the Sea Dogs after going two-for-three with a run scored and an RBI. Meidroth has recorded 23 multi-hit games with Portland this season since his promotion in late May. In the month of September, Meidroth is batting .360 while sporting a .543 OBP and .520 SLG across eight games this month. Additionally, he has doubled, homered, scored seven runs and driven in two within the last eight games.

HICKEY AND HARTFORD Nathan Hickey drove in three runs last night with a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning to give the Sea Dogs the lead for the first time in the ballgame. Hickey recorded a season-high while tying a career-high with five RBI in his first meeting with the Yard Goats on May 16th in Hartford. 14 of Hickey's 52 RBI at the Double-A level have come from matchups against the Yard Goats this season.

SHUTTING IT DOWN IN SEPTEMBER Ryan Miller earned his fifth win of the season last night with a scoreless eighth inning of work with one strikeout before Alex Hoppe earned his second save of the season with a perfect ninth inning to close. Christopher Troye also contributed with a scoreless inning and did not allow hit while striking out one. All three were a part of a combined shutout over the Reading Fightin' Phils last week. Additionally, all three relievers sport a perfect 0.00 ERA across three appearances in the month of September.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 13, 2010 - Geoff Iacuessa is named the new Sea Dogs General Manager. Charlie Eshbach stays on as the team President. Bill Burke is named Chairman and Sally McNamara Treasurer.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight in his twelvth start for Portland. Coffey has faced the Yard Goats once this season back on August 12th at Hadlock Field where he tossed 6.0 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out four. He held Hartford batters to a .204 average against him.

