Delta Dental Stadium Launches Fan-Facing Wi-Fi

MANCHESTER, N.H. - As the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, continue to enhance Delta Dental Stadium into a premiere entertainment venue, the organization is proud to debut free Wi-Fi throughout the stadium for Fisher Cats fans.

The debut of public Wi-Fi was a priority of Fisher Cats Management to ensure connectivity for all ballpark attendees.

"As we continue to reimagine the patron experience and evolve Delta Dental Stadium into a premium sports and entertainment destination, it was important for us to provide the connectivity all of our stakeholders need," said Brandon Caron, the Assistant General Manager of the Fisher Cats. "Living in a digital world, it is essential for our guests to have reliable means to share their experiences on social media and be fully connected to their mobile devices."

Through a multi-year partnership between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Consolidated Communications, Delta Dental Stadium has been outfitted with Fidium Fiber Internet service and Cambium Networks equipment to provide high speed and reliable Wi-Fi service.

"Fidium Fiber is proud to partner with the Fisher Cats and bring the connectivity fans want to stay connected while cheering on their team," said Jeffrey McIver, the Senior Government Relations Manager for Consolidated Communications.

Free public Wi-Fi was the most recent improvement of a comprehensive renovation to Delta Dental Stadium through a partnership between the City of Manchester and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Other improvements announced included the completion of a new batting tunnel & weight room facility, addition of a female staff locker room, renovations to the main office, home clubhouse, visiting clubhouse, umpire locker room, the relocation of bullpens off the playing field, and addition of new premium seating areas. Continued enhancements include the installation of new LED field lighting and full-length fan netting to provide a safer viewing experience for all patrons.

The Fisher Cats continue the final six-game homestand of the 2023 season Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. Tickets are still available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

