Patriots Downed by Fisher Cats
September 13, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday night by a final score of 5-1 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH.
RHP Blane Abeyta (4.1 IP, 4 ER, 8 H, 0 BB, 4 K, 2 HR) was tagged with the loss, starting his career-high 23rd game of the season in his career-high 25th
Spending the full season with Somerset, Abeyta has set career-high marks with 127.0 IP, 126 K and eight wins.
In the final week of the regular season, Abeyta's 127.0 IP rank third in the Eastern League, while his 126 strikeouts are tied for eighth in the league.
RHP Anderson Munoz (1.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, K) made his first appearance for the Patriots since April 16 @ Binghamton, after a stint on Somerset's 60-day injured list.
Over his last eight appearances (seven in High-A Hudson Valley), Munoz has posted a 0.64 ERA (1 ER over 14.0 IP) with a 0.29 WHIP.
SS Trey Sweeney (3-for-5, 2B) tied a season with three hits for the fifth time this season, but for the first time in the second half of the season (last on June 25 vs. New Hampshire).
DH Grant Richardson (2-for-3, 2B, BB, K, SB) extended his on-base streak to 11 games. He has also now drawn a walk in six straight games.
With another stolen base, Richardson has now stolen five bases in his last five games, accounting for his first five Double-A steals.
Richardson ends the day with a .366/.469/.610 slash line with 3 HR, 6 RBI and 8 R in 12 Double-A games.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots' Trey Sweeney at bat
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from September 13, 2023
- Patriots Downed by Fisher Cats - Somerset Patriots
- McKenzie Strong But Big Fifth Guides Altoona Past Akron 7-5 - Akron RubberDucks
- Bivens Dazzles in Six Shutout Innings to Give Squirrels 6-3 Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Yard Goats Blast Three Home Runs in Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Four Homers and Seven Runs Guide Bowie to Win - Bowie Baysox
- Six-Run Frame Hands Altoona Its Seventh-Straight Win - Altoona Curve
- Abel and Kerkering Lead R-Phils to First Win of Series - Reading Fightin Phils
- Sea Dogs Score Season-High 16 Runs - Portland Sea Dogs
- Williams Drives in Ponies' Lone Run in Close Loss to Reading - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Bowie Winds Over Harrisburg - Harrisburg Senators
- Rodriguez's Homer Provides Offense in Erie Loss - Erie SeaWolves
- September 13, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Delta Dental Stadium Launches Fan-Facing Wi-Fi - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Patriots Downed by Fisher Cats
- Immaculate Inning By Gomez Defines Dominant Pitching Performance in Patriots' Victory
- Sunday Slugging Leads To Victory For Patriots
- Jones Reaches Stolen Base Milestone, But Somerset Falls on Saturday
- Rice Provides Somerset's Second Walk-off Win of the Series in Four-Hit Effort on Friday