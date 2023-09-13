Patriots Downed by Fisher Cats

September 13, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Trey Sweeney at bat

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Trey Sweeney at bat(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday night by a final score of 5-1 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH.

RHP Blane Abeyta (4.1 IP, 4 ER, 8 H, 0 BB, 4 K, 2 HR) was tagged with the loss, starting his career-high 23rd game of the season in his career-high 25th

Spending the full season with Somerset, Abeyta has set career-high marks with 127.0 IP, 126 K and eight wins.

In the final week of the regular season, Abeyta's 127.0 IP rank third in the Eastern League, while his 126 strikeouts are tied for eighth in the league.

RHP Anderson Munoz (1.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, K) made his first appearance for the Patriots since April 16 @ Binghamton, after a stint on Somerset's 60-day injured list.

Over his last eight appearances (seven in High-A Hudson Valley), Munoz has posted a 0.64 ERA (1 ER over 14.0 IP) with a 0.29 WHIP.

SS Trey Sweeney (3-for-5, 2B) tied a season with three hits for the fifth time this season, but for the first time in the second half of the season (last on June 25 vs. New Hampshire).

DH Grant Richardson (2-for-3, 2B, BB, K, SB) extended his on-base streak to 11 games. He has also now drawn a walk in six straight games.

With another stolen base, Richardson has now stolen five bases in his last five games, accounting for his first five Double-A steals.

Richardson ends the day with a .366/.469/.610 slash line with 3 HR, 6 RBI and 8 R in 12 Double-A games.

Images from this story

Eastern League Stories from September 13, 2023

