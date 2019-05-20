Second Rain out Early

May 20, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones were due to start their second series of the season against the 1st place Lincoln Saltdogs, but rain postponed the game to tomorrow.

The T-Bones will play two seven inning games against the Saltdogs starting at 5:05 pm with right-handed pitcher Dylan Baker expected to make his debut in game one for Kansas City. Lincoln is expected to throw left-handed pitcher Kyle Kinman to start game one. In game two the T-Bones are expected to activate right-hander Dustin Hurlbutt off the disabled list to start while Lincoln will counter with fellow righty Shairon Martis.

