Sanchez Snags Pitcher of the Week Award

May 20, 2019 - Cleburne Railroaders





CLEBURNE, Texas - After tossing seven shutout innings on opening night, Cleburne Railroaders right-hander Jesus Sanchez has been named Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week on Monday for the week ending on May 19.

Sanchez was dominant on Thursday night against the Sioux Falls Canaries, surrendering just four singles over seven scoreless frames. The native Venezuelan did not allow a walk while striking out eight, throwing 98 pitches on his way to picking up the victory. The Canaries did not get a runner to third base during Sanchez's seven innings of work. It was his longest outing since joining the Railroaders as a free agent signing on June 15, 2018.

Sanchez becomes just the second Railroader to win a Pointstreak Player or Pitcher of the Week, joining right-hander Cortland Cox, who earned the award for the week ending on August 6, 2017.

The Railroaders will continue their season-opening homestand with a three-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Monday night at 7:06. Charlie Gillies (0-0, 0.00) takes the ball for Cleburne, while the Goldeyes will counter with RHP Tyler Garkow (0-0, 0.00).

