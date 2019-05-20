'Dogs and T-Bones Postponed Monday, Doubleheader Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Kansas - The series opener between the Lincoln Saltdogs and Kansas City T-Bones has been postponed by inclement weather and the clubs will make up the game as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Tuesday, May 21.

First pitch of Game 1 will be 5:30 p.m., and Game 2 will begin shortly after the conclusion of the first.

The 'Dogs have a three-game win streak and took three of four from the Sioux City Explorers over the weekend.

The T-Bones won two of three against Fargo to open the season. Those two also had a postponed game on Saturday and had to make it up with a doubleheader on Sunday.

Radio coverage of Tuesday's doubleheader will be on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs open the 2019 home schedule at Haymarket Park on Thursday, May 23rd against the Cleburne Railroaders. For more information on the 'Dogs, follow the team on Facebook and on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

