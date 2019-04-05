Second Period Buries Mayhem in Road Defeat to Peoria

Despite a strong start to their penultimate game of the regular season, a four-goal period by the Rivermen sunk the Mayhem, who were defeated by a 5-2 final.

An undesirable start was on hand for the Mayhem, who conceded a goal just 32 seconds into the contest. Joe Kalisz twisted the puck at the net from a severe angle along the Macon goal line. The puck barely trickled through Kevin Entmaa's skates, giving Peoria a 1-0 advantage early.

The Mayhem responded shortly after the fairly fluky goal. The Triple-A Line buried two goals within 3:22 to give Macon its first lead. 8:31 into the first period, John Siemer slipped a pass into the slot for Stathis Soumelidis. The Czech power forward rifled a wrist shot over the glove of Stephen Klein, equalizing the score. Siemer would then score a goal of his own after being set up from the goal line by Jake Trask. The Mayhem entered the first intermission leading by a 2-1 margin.

Peoria seized control in the second period, outshooting the Mayhem 17-6 and scoring four unanswered goals. In a flash of déjà vu, Kalisz added his second goal of the game just 32 seconds into the period. Ryan Siiro regained Peoria's lead 3:21 into the middle stanza with a heavy wrist shot from above the right circle.

Less than three minutes later, Austin Vieth motored down the right wing and cut to the front of the net on a four-on-four. The Rivermen's top goal-scorer buried his 23rd on the season, backhanding a shot through the five-hole of Entmaa. The goal would mark the end of the night for Entmaa, who was pulled in exchange of Ian Sylves. Former Mayhem defenseman Brandon Parrone built upon Peoria's cushion seven and a half minutes into Sylves' entrance, firing a slap shot from the right point which pinballed off a Macon stick past Sylves to give the Rivermen a 5-2 advantage heading into the second period.

Derek Sutliffe had two excellent opportunities to chip away at Macon's deficit in period three. He had two shots from the left circle with an open net, but they were both blocked by diving pokechecks made by Peoria defenseman Guillaume Naud. His efforts ensured Peoria's victory, as the Rivermen would hold on for a 5-2 final.

Entmaa was charged with the loss, stopping 11 of 15 shots on goal. Sylves played well in relief, denying 15 of 16. Klein earned his 22nd win of the season, turning aside 20 of Macon's 22 shots on goal. The Mayhem will conclude the 2018-19 regular season tomorrow night at 8:15 pm EST at the Peoria Civic Center. A win and a Knoxville regulation loss is required for the Mayhem to secure the fourth seed heading into the playoffs.

