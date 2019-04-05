Bulls Win and Tie SPHL Record

PELHAM, AL - The Birmingham Bulls defeat Roanoke 4-2 on their home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex

Craig Simchuk earns Player of the Game honors with the game winning on the night with lGoalie Sebastian Andersson recording his 5th win of the season with 55 saves.

The Birmingham Bulls record improves to 39-14-2 on the season while remaining in second place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings and has clinched a spot in the Post Season

Birmingham ties the SPHL regular season wins record (39) with 1 game remaining in the regular season.

The Bulls will head into the Playoffs ranked #2 in the SPHL.

Saturday April 6, 2019

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

