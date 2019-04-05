Bulls Win and Tie SPHL Record
April 5, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - The Birmingham Bulls defeat Roanoke 4-2 on their home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex
Craig Simchuk earns Player of the Game honors with the game winning on the night with lGoalie Sebastian Andersson recording his 5th win of the season with 55 saves.
The Birmingham Bulls record improves to 39-14-2 on the season while remaining in second place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings and has clinched a spot in the Post Season
Birmingham ties the SPHL regular season wins record (39) with 1 game remaining in the regular season.
The Bulls will head into the Playoffs ranked #2 in the SPHL.
NEXT GAME:
Saturday April 6, 2019
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
