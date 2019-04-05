Preview: Mayhem at Peoria Rivermen (Game 55)

Mayhem Set the Stage for Dramatic Finish to Regular Season

By sweeping the Knoxville Ice Bears in regulation last weekend, the Mayhem have put themselves in a position to seriously challenge them for the fourth spot in the SPHL standings. Doing so would grant home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, which would be hugely beneficial to the team's postseason efforts.

Macon's attack exploded on Saturday night to score six goals in a game for the first time in over a month. The offensive creativity was overwhelming for Knoxville's defenders, and the Mayhem cruised to a 6-2 triumph on the back of a tremendous third period. With all the moving pieces and additions to the roster beginning to mesh together, Coach Thomas said last Saturday's surge was "only a matter of time." Macon's scorers will need to continue firing on all cylinders this weekend as they face the stingiest defensive team in the league.

The Matchup

Peoria leads the SPHL in goals and shots allowed per game. On home ice, they've only lost one game in regulation all season. No greater challenge could've awaited the Mayhem to prepare them for what is to come in the playoffs. With this said, the Mayhem will be treating both games this weekend as postseason games. They are both must-wins in order for Macon to secure the most ideal position possible heading into the postseason. While it is assumed that a handful of Peoria's players will be rested this weekend given their current situation, Jean-Guy Trudel's squad can never be taken lightly.

The Rivermen have nothing tangible to play for tonight like the Mayhem do, but they will want to enter the playoffs on a winning note. Former Mayhem players Brandon Parrone and Dennis Sicard are expected to be in the lineup tonight for Peoria, each of whom have chips on their shoulders of their own right. As for Macon, ex-Rivermen Jake Trask and Dakota Klecha always bring a bit extra when facing some of their old teammates. The tensions and hostilities brought forth by friends-turned-rivals ought to add to an already interesting weekend.

Mawzy

Mayhem goaltender Kevin Entmaa has easily played well enough to have earned a 4-0-0 record in the time he has been with the organization. The Adrian College standout has had a phenomenal start to his professional career, which has been partly overshadowed either by Brian Billett's dominance or by Macon's offensive explosions. In each of his first four games at the professional level, the Canadian net-minder has allowed just two goals. He has earned an incredible save percentage of .947, and has given the Mayhem a chance to win every night he has played. This evening will be his greatest test yet, facing a team which averages the most shots per game in the SPHL at 35.9.

Playoff Tickets

Mayhem playoff tickets will go on sale on Monday, April 8th at 10:00 AM. Pricing will be $8 for children aged 2-12, $12 for season ticket holders, $14 for the general public, $16 glass seats for season ticket holders, and $22 glass seats for the general public. Season ticket holders can purchase their tickets by calling the Mayhem office at (478) 803-1592. Tickets for the general public can be purchased by visiting the Macon Centreplex Box Office at 200 Coliseum Drive.

