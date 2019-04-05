Mizzi Scores in Return to Lineup in Loss to Quad City

Evansville, IN: The last weekend the Thunderbolts visited Quad City, Joseph Mizzi made a huge impact with his first professional points, that included two goals and four points in a 5-4 overtime win. This weekend marked his return to the lineup and would score a goal and add an assist. However, it would not be enough as the Storm would storm back to win in a shootout, 5-4.

The scoring began in the second period, as the Thunderbolts scored two quick goals, starting with Mizzi's unassisted goal 47 seconds in, followed up by Colin Clapton's first professional goal from Wyatt Trumbley and Ben Campbell at 2:14. After a rapid Quad City goal, the Thunderbolts would score another pair, starting with Scott Donahue at the 16:06 mark from Brandon Tucker and Trumbley. The Thunderbolts would gain a 4-1 lead at the 17:01 mark, as Shayne Morrissey potted his league-leading 27th goal of the year, from Mizzi and Austin Frank. The Storm would make it 4-2 before the end of the period, tie the game in the third, before winning in a shootout, 5-4.

Mizzi picked up a goal and assist, while Donahue, Morrissey and Clapton tallied a goal each. Trumbley picked up two assists, and Braeden Ostepchuk saved 38 of 42 shots, plus four of five shootout shots. The Thunderbolts conclude the 2018-19 season tomorrow, Saturday night, here in Quad City against the Storm, puck drop at 7:10pm CT.

