Sebastian Berhalter on THE James Rodriguez Goal and Pirlo's Left Foot

Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video







Does James Rodriguez have the best World Cup goal ever and can Sebastian Berhalter replicate Andrea Pirlo's left footed match? Sebastian Berhalter takes us on a trip down memory lane in the newest MLS Cup Reflections.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 26, 2026

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