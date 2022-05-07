SeaWolves Walk off in Extras

May 7, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves took down the Altoona Curve, 2-1, in 10 innings on Saturday afternoon at UPMC Park. It was the third straight 2-1 ballgame in the series with Erie prevailing in two of the three.

Erie took an early lead in the last of the third against Curve starter Carmen Mlodzinski. Luis Carpio singled with two outs to keep the inning alive for Andrew Navigato. Navigato reached on an infield single, pushing Carpio into scoring position. Carpio scored on a Dillon Dingler base hit to left for a 1-0 lead. The base hit for Dingler extended his hitting streak to nine straight games.

SeaWolves starter Markus Solbach was sharp in his second appearance since returning from the injured list. The righy tossed four hitless innings, allowing one walk while striking out five in a no-decision effort.

Erie reliever A.J. Ladwig was also on point as he hurled three scoreless innings in relief of Solbach. Ladwig allowed two hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

The SeaWolves held the 1-0 lead into the ninth inning. Yaya Chentouf worked a 1-2-3 eighth and came back out for the ninth. Jared Triolo doubled with one out, putting the tying run in scoring postion for Nick Gonzales. Gonzales grounded to short and reached on a Carpio error. Altoona attempted a double steal but Dingler fired out Triolo at third. Blake Sabol then singled home Gonzales with two outs, tying the game.

Erie summoned Luis Castillo to work the top of the 10th. Lolo Sanchez was the free runner at second for Altoona to start the 10th. Aaron Shakelford grounded out, advancing Sanchez to third. With the go-ahead run on third base, Castillo induced a fly out from Matt Fraizer and induced a lineout from Connor Scott to strand the runner at third.

Curve reliever Tahnaj Thomas worked a scoreless ninth and came back out for the 10th. Daniel Cabrera was the free runner at second for Erie. Carpio laid down a bunt and beat it out for a base hit, putting runners on the corners for Navigato. Navigato sent a deep single to right, plating the winning run in Cabrera.

Castillo (1-0) earned the win tossing the scoreless 10th.

Thomas (2-1) took the loss allowing a unearned run on two this with no walks and a strikeout.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.