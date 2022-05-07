Saturday's Patriots and Fisher Cats Game Rained Out

May 7, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots game scheduled for Saturday, May 7 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a double header on Wednesday, June 15 in New Hampshire. The game time is TBD.

Fans with tickets to the Saturday, May 7 game can redeem them for any future 2022 home game by stopping by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Somerset Patriots 2022 Season presented by Ford will continue at home with a double header on Sunday, May 8 at 12:00 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark. The double header will consist of two seven-inning games. The Sunday tickets will be good for both games of the single admission double header.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.