May 7, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS FALL ON FRIDAY NIGHT TO FIGHTIN PHILS - The Portland Sea Dogs fell 5-3 to the Reading Fightin Phils in front of a sold out crowd at Hadlock Field on Friday night. The Fightin Phils entered the scoring column in the top of the first inning against Sea Dogs starter Jay Groome. Vito Friscia led off with a single and Ali Castillo reached on a bunt. Aldrem Corredor cracked a base hit to center, scoring Friscia, giving Reading the lead 1-0. Josh Ockimey added to the score with another RBI single, increasing their lead to 2-0. In the bottom of the first, Nick Sogard led off with a base hit to left and Devlin Granberg moved him up with a walk. Kole Cottam stepped up and drove a base hit to center, scoring Sogard from second and handing the Sea Dogs their first run, 2-1. The Sea Dogs added two more runs in the bottom of the third with Fightin Phils reliever Tyler Carr pitching. Cameron Cannon led off with a walk and Granberg was hit by a pitch. Pedro Castellanos singled to left, scoring Cannon, and moving Granberg to third. One batter later, Brandon Howlett smacked a base hit to left, driving in Granberg, and giving the Sea Dogs the lead 3-2. Reading answered in the top of the fourth with Groome still on the mound. Jack Conley singled and Jonathan Guzman advanced him to third with a double. Friscia walked and Castillo followed with another walk, pushing in Conley, and tying the game 3-3. Another bases-loaded walk for Jhailyn Ortiz forced in Guzman, giving the Fightin Phils the lead, 4-3. One more run came in to score in the fifth on another more bases-loaded walk, increasing Reading's advantage to 5-3.

PORTLAND ISSUES MOST WALKS OF THE SEASON - The Sea Dogs pitchers issued a season-high 10 walks last night, resulting in three bases loaded walks. Jay Groome walked four, Dylan Spacke issued three walks while Jake Thompson walked one and Jacob Wallace issued two walks.

IT'S RAINING SINGLES - Portland finished with three runs on 10 hits last night. Each of the hits were for singles, and the Sea Dogs did not record an extra base hit. Nick Sogard, Pedro Castellanos and Tyreque Reed each recorded two hits in the loss.

ANOTHER SELL OUT - Last night's crowd of 7,368 was the third sellout of the year for the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 7, 1994 - Slugger the Sea Dog makes his first appearance and quickly becomes one of the most popular mascots in the state.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Chris Murphy will take the mound for the Sea Dogs this afternoon. He last pitched on May 1st against the Somerset Patriots. He tossed 4.0 innings at Somerset and allowed two runs on two hits while walking four and striking out four. Murphy has not allowed a home run since first pitch of Opening Night.

