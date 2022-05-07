Portland Drops Second Straight Game to Reading

Portland, Maine - Chris Murphy dazzled in his sixth start of the season, setting his season-high with 10 strikeouts in the Portland Sea Dogs (13-13) loss to the Reading Fightin Phils (10-16) on Saturday at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

The scoring started in the top of the first with the Fightin Phils scoring three runs against Sea Dogs starter Chris Murphy. Vito Friscia reached on a fielding error by Izzy Wilson and Ali Castillo followed with a walk. Logan O'Hoppe grounded into a fielder choice, putting runners on the corners. Josh Ockimey, a former Sea Dog during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, stepped into the batter's box and blasted a three-run homer to left-center, giving Reading a 3-0 lead.

Portland brought in their first run in the bottom of the second against Reading starter Jack Perkins. With two outs, Tyler Dearden was hit by a pitch and Brandon Howlett singled. Hudson Potts doubled down the left-field line, scoring Dearden while Howlett was caught by the throw at the plate, bringing the score to 3-1.

Reading added to their lead in the top of the seventh inning against Portland reliever Joan Martinez. After a double play to clear the bases, Freylin Minyety singled to center. Friscia brought him in with a double, increasing their lead to 4-1.

The Sea Dogs answered in the bottom of the seventh against Fightin Phils reliever McKinley Moore. Cameron Cannon led off the inning with a base hit, advanced to second on a wild pitch, then stole third base. Hudson Potts singled him home to make it 4-2. Nick Sogard doubled to right, and after a double play, scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3. Christian Koss walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Devlin Granberg knocked a base hit into right field, scoring Koss, and tying the game 4-4.

The Fightin Phils broke the tie in the top of the eighth against Sea Dogs reliever Andrew Politi. Jhailyn Ortiz singled to center to lead off the innings. One out later, Josh Ockimey hit a homer over the Maine Monster in left, giving Reading a 6-4 lead. Portland put a runner on base in the eighth and ninth innings, but couldn't bring any around to score, losing their second straight game to Reading, 6-4.

Billy Sullivan (1-0) tossed 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out two in his first win of the season. Politi (0-1) hurled 2.0 innings, surrendering two runs on three hits, and struck out two in his first loss of the year.

Portland and Reading play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday at Hadlock Field with a 1:00 PM ET first pitch. The Sea Dogs send RHP Victor Santos (2-2, 3.41 ERA) to the mound against Fightin Phils RHP James McArthur (0-3, 8.27 ERA).

