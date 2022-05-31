SeaWolves Thump Senators 11-3

The SeaWolves took a big early lead on Tuesday at UPMC Park and beat the Harrisburg Senators, 11-3 in the opening game of a six-game series.

The SeaWolves took a commanding lead in the second against Harrisburg starter Steven Fuentes. Parker Meadows led off with a bunt single and moved to second on a Dane Myers walk. Gage Workman doubled home both baserunners for a 2-0 lead. Luis Carpio singled moving Workman to third for the top of the lineup. Dylan Rosa singled home Workman for a 3-0 lead. Kerry Carpenter, the Eastern League Player of the Week, blasted a one-out, three-run home run for a 6-0 advantage. The home run for Carpenter was his league-leading 17th. Quincy Nieporte made it a seven-run inning when he belted a two-out, solo home run. It was Nieporte's 11th of the year.

Erie starter Wilmer Flores worked three scoreless innings before giving way to the bullpen. He allowed two hits with no walks and three strikeouts in a no-decision effort.

Harrisburg got on the board in the top of the fourth against Erie reliever Joe Navilhon when Dondrei Hubbard homered to left, his third of the season. The solo shot made it a 7-1 game.

Erie added to the lead in the fifth against reliever Alberto Guerrero. Nieporte led off with a double and was doubled home by Meadows. Meadows would later score on a bases-loaded double play for an eight-run lead.

The SeaWolves added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth against reliever Dakody Clemmer. Erie loaded the bases with a Carpenter hit by pitch and back-to-back walks drawn by Andre Lipcius and Nieporte. Workman drove in Carpenter and Lipcius with a two-out, two-run single, capping a three-hit, four RBI day.

Navilhon (4-0) earned the win in relief allowing a run on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts in two innings.

Fuentes (1-2) took the loss for Harrisburg allowing seven runs on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts in four innings.

