Connell Delivers Three Hits in Sens 11-3 Loss

May 31, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Erie SeaWolves scored seven times in the second inning en route to an 11-3 win over the Senators Tuesday morning in Erie. The big inning for the SeaWolves came off Sens starter Steven Fuentes. Erie sent 10 batters to the plate and had six hits in the frame.

Steven Fuentes went four innings in the start allowing seven runs on eight hits. Alberto Guerrero allowed two runs on three hits in two innings. Ike Schlabach pitched a scoreless frame. Dakody Clemmer allowed a couple of runs on one hit and two walks. The Senators staff struck out nine but walked eight.

Justin Connell had three hits for the Senators. Dondrei Hubbard slugged his third home run of the season. Alfredo Rodriguez had a two-run single in the ninth.

This is the only time the Sens come to Erie this season. The teams play twice in Harrisburg later this year in the second half. The seven runs in the second inning is the biggest inning against the Sens this season.

