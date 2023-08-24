SeaWolves' Offense Breaks Out in Wild Win

Erie's offense broke out and the SeaWolves outlasted Bowie, 12-10.

Erie loaded the bases in the first inning with no outs on a walk and two singles against Brandon Young. Chris Meyers hit an RBI single to give Erie a 1-0 lead. Corey Joyce's sacrifice fly made it 2-0.

The SeaWolves tacked on a run in the third when Luis Santana grounded into a run-scoring fielder's choice with the bases loaded.

In the fourth inning, the SeaWolves opened the lead up with three more. Jace Jung's second hit of the game was a two-run double. Chris Meyers followed with an RBI single to make it 6-0.

Bowie got three back against Bryan Sammons in the fifth inning on Jud Fabian's three-run home run. Sammons went five innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

In the fifth inning, Santana clobbered a solo home run. After Ben Malgeri's triple, Julio Rodriguez knocked an RBI single to make it 8-3.

Jace Jung led off the sixth with a solo home run against Connor Loeprich to make it 9-3. Later in the frame, Santana clobbered his second home run of the game. This two-run shot made it 11-3. Meyers tacked on a run in the seventh on a RBI groundout to make it 12-3.

Bowie then began to rally against Yaya Chentouf in the eighth inning. He faced eight batters and only retired one. Maxwell Costes had an RBI single with one out. Max Wagner also added one. After Chentouf loaded the bases loaded, Fabian walked to score another run. John Rhodes tacked on a two-run single to make it 12-8. Bryce Tassin relieved Chentouf and got an inning-ending double play.

In the ninth, Tyler Mattison allowed four straight hits to begin the frame including an RBI single to Dylan Beavers. With the bases loaded and no outs, Wagner grounded out to score a run. With the tying runs on base, Mattison struck out Fabian and John Rhodes to end the game.

Sammons (1-1) got the win. Young (0-1) took the loss.

The series continues on Friday at 6:35 p.m. as Brant Hurter pitches against Peter Van Loon.

