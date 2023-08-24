August 24, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS FALL SHORT Despite a strong game on Tuesday, the Sea Dogs fell 9-8 to the Flying Squirrels last night. Richmond took the early 3-0 lead in the top of the first after a three-RBI double from Andy Thomas. Chase Meidroth put Portland on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI groundout to score Nick Yorke. The Flying Squirrels scored three runs in the top of the second courtesy of a two-run homer from Jimmy Glowenke along with a solo blast from Yoshi Tsutsugo. Corey Rosier cut into the Richmond lead with a sacrifice fly to right field to score McDonough in the bottom of the second. In the bottom of the third, Portland plated three runs after an RBI single from Jordan along with a two-RBI triple from Alex Binelas (2) to decrease the Richmond lead to 6-5. Brady Whalen hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth to make it 7-5 Richmond. In the top of the fifth, Glowenke hit an RBI single to extend the three- run lead for the Flying Squirrels. Alex Binelas blasted his 14th home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. With the solo shot to right field, Portland was within two. Portland tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single from Rosier along with an RBI double from Chase Meidroth (13). Glowenke put Richmond back on top with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning and the Flying Squirrels led, 9-8.

SEA DOGS STREAKSNick Yorke extended a fourteen-game on-base streak that dates back to August 12th against Hartford after recording his nineteenth double of the season last night. Yorke is currently batting .313 in the month of August while still leading the team in hits (105), runs (61), RBI (56), and ties for most triples (5). Tyler McDonough also extended an eight-game hitting streak last night after recording his second consecutive multi-hit game going two- for-three with a triple (3) and a single. McDonough is currency batting .333 in the month of August.

HAVE A HIT The Sea Dogs recorded their second consecutive thirteen-hit game against Richmond last night after eight Sea Dogs tallied a hit. Chase Meidroth (2-5), Blaze Jordan (3-5), Alex Binelas (2-5), and Tyler McDonough (2-3) collected multi-hit nights. Six of the thirteen hits last night were for extra-bases as three Sea Dogs doubled, two tripled, and Alex Binelas blasted his team-leading fourteenth home run.

LUIS CONTINUES TO LEAD Luis Guerrero recorded his league-leading eighteenth of the season Tuesday night. Guerrero ranks second in all of minor league baseball in saves, just behind Zach Agnos of the Fresno Grizzlies (23). Guerrero pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in last night's series opener and has not allowed a run across 9.2 innings pitched in the month of August. He has allowed just eight earned runs across 46.1 innings this season.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 24, 2003 - Portland swept a doubleheader at New Haven by scores of 3-0 and 4-3. In the opening game, Tim Kester fired a 5-hitter and did not allow a runner past first base in becoming the 11th pitcher in franchise history to win 10 games in a season.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Angel Bastardo will make his Double-A debut tonight for Portland. In his last start on August 12th with the Greenville Drive, he tossed 4.1 innings and allowed seven runs on six hits while walking five and striking out seven. In 21 starts with High-A Greenville Drive and had 2-7 record with 4.62 ERA. He tossed 103.1 innings allowing 53 earned runs on 86 hits while walking 46 and striking out 139. Bastardo held opposing hitters to a .223 average and recorded 14 strikeouts in 7.0 innings July 21st vs Asheville.

