Ponies' Four-Run Ninth Completes Incredible Comeback Against Fisher Cats in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-22, 60-56) scored four runs in the ninth inning to pull out a come-from-behind 7-6 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium. The Rumble Ponies have taken the first three games of the series.

Down 6-3 with one out in the ninth, Agustin Ruiz blasted a home run to right off Juan Nunez to cut the Ponies deficit to 6-4. After Matt O'Neill walked, Jaylen Palmer smashed a double to left center field to drive in O'Neill and make it 6-5. After Troy Watson (1-6) replaced Nunez, Luisangel Acuña reached on an infield single, with Palmer advancing to third.

With runners on the corners and one out, Palmer scored on a sacrifice fly to left center field by Drew Gilbert to tie the game at six, which also advanced Acuña to second with two out. The next batter, JT Schwartz lined a go-ahead single to center field to bring home Acuña and give the Ponies a 7-6 lead.

Tyler Thomas would close the door in the ninth as Will Robertson lined out to Mateo Gil at third to end the game. Thomas is 4-for-4 in save opportunities this year.

The Rumble Ponies trailed 6-1 after the Fisher Cats scored six runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by a Damiano Palmegiani grand slam.

The Ponies chipped away with a two-out rally in the seventh. After Gil singled, Ruiz belted an RBI double off the right center field wall to score Gil and cut the New Hampshire (18-28, 53-61) lead to 6-2. O'Neill followed with an RBI single to center to score Ruiz and pull the Ponies to within three runs.

Binghamton got on the board first as Jeremiah Jackson launched a solo home run over the left center field wall in the fourth. It is Jackson's 20th home run on the season, 5th homer with the Ponies, and his third of the week. Jackson has hit a home run in each of the first three games of the series.

The Rumble Ponies look to earn the series win against the Fisher Cats on Friday evening with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 6:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Jackson finished 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to nine games. He has now reached base in 18 of 19 games with Binghamton...Ruiz' home run is his second of the series, he finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs...Acuña had a multi-hit game and scored a run, extending his hitting streak to four games...the Ponies bullpen delivered four scoreless frames with just one walk and seven strikeouts.

