Curve Outduel RubberDucks, 2-1 in 10 Innings

After a scoreless duel through nine innings, the Altoona Curve used three straight bunts and a walk-off sacrifice fly by third baseman Andres Alvarez in the 10th inning to take a 2-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks in the third game of a six-game series at Peoples Natural Gas Field Thursday night.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 1-0, Altoona first baseman Will Matthiessen was the tying run placed at second base in the bottom of the 10th inning. Against Akron right-hander Jack Leftwich, Curve second baseman Jackson Glenn placed a bunt single down the third-base line, moving Matthiessen over to third base. Shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng placed a bunt in front of home plate, and Matthiessen beat Leftwich's flip to catcher Joe Donovan at home plate, tying the game. Designated hitter Matt Gorski placed a bunt single to the third-base side of the mound, loading the bases with no outs. After right fielder Joe Perez grounded into a fielder's choice for the first out, Alvarez lifted a fly ball to center field, deep enough to score Cheng for Altoona's third straight victory and second 2-1, 10-inning walk-off win over Akron this season.

Mound Presence

Akron left-hander Will Dion pitched the first 4 2/3 scoreless innings. He worked around two-out triples in the second and third innings and a leadoff single in the fourth. In the fifth, he allowed consecutive one-out singles but handled a comeback grounder to prevent a run from scoring. He scattered five hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Left-hander Erik Sabrowski got the final out of the fifth and one out in the sixth after a leadoff walk. Leftwich got the final two outs of the sixth inning and retired the first eight batters he faced before consecutive singles started the ninth inning. With the winning run at third base, he struck out three straight hitters to send the game to extra innings.

Duck Tales

Akron had only one hit - a double by right fielder Cesar Idrogo - in the first five innings off Altoona left-hander Jackson Wolf. Idrogo also doubled in the sixth inning but was stranded at third base. The RubberDucks broke the scoreless tie in the 10th inning, when left fielder Korey Holland was placed at second base against right-hander Tahnaj Thomas, and first baseman Bryce Ball hit an RBI single to center field for a 1-0 lead.

Notebook

Idrogo had his third straight two-hit game...The RubberDucks have lost six straight games for the first time since Aug. 26-31, 2019...Akron remained six games behind Richmond and Bowie (27-21) in the Southwest Division second-half race...Altoona leads the season series with Akron, 5-4...Game Time: 2:37...Attendance: 2,844.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Altoona at 6 p.m. Friday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Right-hander Ross Carver (1-4, 6.85 ERA) is scheduled to face Curve left-hander Anthony Solometo (2-4, 4.42 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

