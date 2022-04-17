SeaWolves Drop Series Finale in Somerset

The SeaWolves dropped the series finale to the Somerset Patriots on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Park by an 11-4 final.

The Patriots took the lead in the first against SeaWolves starter Markus Solbach when Josh Breaux homered to center with two outs for a 1-0 lead.

Erie tied the game in the second against Somerset starter Randy Vasquez. Dane Myers walked with one out, stole second and moved to third on a fly out. He scored on a Kerry Carpenter base hit.

Somerset regained the lead in the second. Brandon Lockridge, Jeisson Rosario and James Nelson each walked to load the bases. Max Burt hit into a fielder's choice, plating Lockridge for a 2-1 lead. Despite laboring through the frame, Solbach get out of the jam, allowing only one run.

The Patriots added to the lead in the third against Erie reliever Joe Navilhon. Elijah Dunham led off with a walk and Andres Chaparro homered with one out for a 4-1 lead. Lockridge and Rosario followed with back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. A successful double steal scored Lockridge for a 5-1 Somerset lead.

In the top of the fourth, Erie loaded the bases on three walks drawn by Andre Lipcius, Myers and Cooper Johnson. Reliever Nick Ernst balked home Lipcius to make it a 5-2 game.

Somerset would go up by five runs in the bottom of the fifth when Lockridge belted a two-out, two-run home run off of reliever Brendan White.

The SeaWolves pulled to within three runs in the seventh against reliever Carlos Espinal when Workman blasted a two-out, two-run home run. The home run for Workman was his second of the season.

The Patriots put the game out of reach in the eighth against reliever Jared Tobey. Rosario singled, Michael Beltre walks and James Nelson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Anthony Volpe connected on a one-out grand slam for an 11-4 Somerset lead.

Ernst (1-0) earned the win in relief tossing 2.1 scoreless allowing two walks with three strikeouts.

Solback (0-1) took the loss for Erie allowing two runs on one hit with three walks and no strikeouts in two innings.

Matt Minnick earned the save tossing the final two innings without allowing a hit. He walked one and struck three.

