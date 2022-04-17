Sea Dogs Drop Series Finale in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - David Hamilton collected three hits and drove in the lone run as the Portland Sea Dogs (4-5) dropped the series finale 2-1 to the Harrisburg Senators (5-4) on Sunday at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Senators jumped onto the scoreboard first against Sea Dogs starter Brayan Bello. Rudy Martin led off the game and homered to right field. It was Martin's second home run of the season and gave the Senators a 1-0 lead.

After four scoreless frames at the plate, Portland brought in their first run against Harrisburg starter Steven Fuentes in the top of the fifth. The first two batters in the inning went down in order and Nick Sogard kept the inning alive with a two out single. Elih Marrero followed with a walk, putting runners on first and second. David Hamilton stepped up to the dish and lined a base hit to left, scoring Sogard and tying the game 1-1.

Harrisburg brought in another run in the bottom of the fifth with Bello still on the mound. With one out, Jackson Cluff entered the batter's box and launched a solo homer to right. The long ball gave the Senators their second lead of the day, this time 2-1.

The Sea Dogs threatened in the top of the eighth inning with runners on the corners but couldn't capitalize. In the ninth, Marrero clubbed a double with two outs, putting himself in scoring position, but once again the runner would be stranded, and the Sea Dogs dropped the series finale 2-1.

Fuentes (1-1) pitched 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on five hits while walking one and striking out three in his first win of the year. Bello (1-1) worked through 5.0 innings, surrendering two runs on just two hits, walking one and striking out eight in his first loss of the season.

The Sea Dogs enjoy a league-wide off day on Monday before returning to Hadlock Field for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday with a 6:00 PM ET first pitch.

