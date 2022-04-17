April 17, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS FALL TO SENATORS SATURDAY NIGHT - The Portland Sea Dogs lost 1-0 to the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday Night at FNB Field in the fastest nine-inning game of the season, two hours and six minutes. The Senators improve to 4-4 while the Sea Dogs are now 4-4 on the season. Scoreless through the first six innings, Taylor Gushue crushed his first hit of the season for the Senators over the right field wall in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Sea Dogs trailed, 1-0.

WALTER STAYS STRONG - Brandon Walter made his second start of the season, continuing his hot streak. He tossed 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just three hits. Walter has not allowed a run in his first 11.0 innings of the season and has not issued a walk. Of the 138 pitches that Walter has thrown this year, 93 have been for strikes.

LET'S LOOK AT THE STARTING ROTATION - Portland's starting rotation is one of the best in Minor League Baseball. Through the first eight games of the year, the rotation has tossed 41.0 innings and has a 0.88 ERA. Combined, they have allowed just four earned runs on 23 hits while walking seven and striking out 45. They are holding opposing batters to a .162 batting average.

SEA DOGS WINLESS ON DAY GAMES - The Portland Sea Dogs have not won a day game in 2022. They lost two games that started at 1pm in Portland on April 9th and 10th vs the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, then fell in Wednesday's afternoon contest to the Senators.

FIRST ROSTER MOVES OF THE SEASON - INF Tyreque Reed has been moved to the Injured List (retro to 4/14) while OF Devlin Granberg has been activated from the Injured List. Granberg split the 2021 season between High-A Greenville and Portland, his Double-A debut. He ranked among Red Sox organization leaders in HR (T-4th, 17), RBI (4th, 74), hits (8th, 106), doubles (T-8th, 23), XBH (T-7th, 42), total bases (T-5th, 184), and runs scored (T-5th, 69). From the time of his assignment to Portland (6/16) through the end of the season, led the Sea Dogs in runs (48) and hits (75), also ranking T-2nd in RBI (45) and T-3rd in HR (10).

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - April 17, 2005: Portland starts the season with a 10-0 record after pummeling Trenton 11-6. At the time, Portland was the only undefeated team in all of professional baseball. The Sea Dog's streak would come to a close on the following night.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Brayan Bello makes his second start of the season, and series, this afternoon. He last pitched 4/12 against the Senators and went 5.0 shutout innings allowing four hits while striking out 10. He issued one walk. RHP Steven Fuentes will be on the bump for Harrisburg in his second start of the year. On Tuesday, he pitched 4.0 innings allowing five earned runs on six hits while striking out five.

