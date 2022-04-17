Pair of Homers back Another Strong Performance on the Mound

The Harrisburg Senators rode the long ball to a 2-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Rudy Martin and Jackson Cluff both hit solo home runs for the Sens only runs. Portland had nine hits and stranded ten in scoring position going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Harrisburg improves to 5-4 while Portland drops to 4-5.

Steven Fuentes bounced back from a rough first start against Portland Tuesday to limit Portland to just a run on five hits in earning his first win this season. Dakody Clemmer followed, going 1.2 innings and allowing one hit for his first hold. Matt Cronin allowed two hits in 1.1 innings but also earned a hold, his first. Matt Brill allowed a two-out double but stranded the tying and go ahead runs on base for his fifth save in as many tries.

Rudy Martin and Jackson Cluff both homered accounting for the two Senators runs. Martins was leading off the bottom of the first and Cluffs was his first on the season.

With their second straight win over Portland, the Senators gained a split in the three-game series. It was the fourth errorless game for the Senators defense this season. It was the second game this week the Sens won with three hits.

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. at First Energy Field in Reading. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:30 p.m.

