SeaWolves Announce Mega Blast Fireworks on July 3

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today that the team will host a Mega Blast Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery, on Monday, July 3 when the team celebrates the Independence Day holiday.

Mega Blast will be the LARGEST fireworks show in SeaWolves history, topping last season's July 3 fireworks show. The SeaWolves take on their rival, the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) at 6:05 p.m. and gates will open at 5 p.m. As with all SeaWolves fireworks shows, fans can enjoy the Mega Blast fireworks from the field with the purchase of a light-up product at the UPMC Park Team Store on game day.

The team has also announced details for its annual All-American BBQ Picnic for the July 3 game. The 2023 all-you-can-eat menu includes BBQ chicken breasts, pulled pork, cheeseburgers, Stouffer's Mac & Cheese, Bush's baked beans, potato salad, cupcakes and fountain Pepsi drinks. The 90-minute buffet will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The All-American BBQ is available only with advance purchase (reservations close at 12 PM on June 30) and is limited to the first 100 buyers. It cannot be purchased on game day. The total ticket price of $37 includes an Upper Box seat ticket with the picnic. Captain's Club Members may add the BBQ to their ticket for $22 at the UPMC Park Ticket Office by June 30.

"The annual July 3 game at UPMC Park has drawn record crowds in recent seasons," SeaWolves President Greg Coleman said. "We encourage fans to purchase their tickets at seawolves.com at least a week in advance to ensure they get a seat before they sell out."

Tickets for the SeaWolves' Independence Eve celebration are on sale now and can be purchased at the UPMC Park ticket office or online at SeaWolves.com.

