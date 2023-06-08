RubberDucks Lose Early Lead, Fall in Portland, 13-7

Akron left fielder Johnathan Rodríguez and shortstop José Tena each homered, but the Portland Sea Dogs rallied from a 7-1 deficit for a 13-7 Thursday win over the RubberDucks in the third game of a six-game series at Hadlock Field.

Turning Point

With Akron ahead, 7-1, entering the bottom of the fourth inning, left-hander Will Dion allowed a leadoff infield single to Portland third baseman Chase Meidroth and walked catcher Nathan Hickey. First baseman Niko Kavadas hit a two-run double to right-center field to make it 7-3. After left fielder Matthew Lugo's popup fell for a single down the right-field line, designated hitter Stephen Scott hit an infield RBI single to make it 7-4, and right fielder Corey Rosier's RBI double cut the lead to 7-5. Right-hander Jordan Jones entered with two runners in scoring position. With two outs, second baseman Nick Yorke hit a go-ahead, three-run home run to left-center field for an 8-7 Portland lead.

Mound Presence

Dion struck out six of the first 11 batters he faced while allowing only an unearned run through three innings. He finished 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs - six earned - on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Jones allowed the go-ahead home run in the fourth inning and shortstop Cedanne Rafaela's solo home run in the sixth inning. Jones went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Right-hander Zach Hart went two innings, allowing four earned runs in the eighth inning. He yielded four hits and four walks with one strikeout.

Duck Tales

For a second straight game, Rodríguez hit a two-run home run in his first at bat, crushing a ball 430 feet to center field for a 2-0 lead in the first inning against right-handed opener Joe Jones. In the third inning against right-hander Wyatt Olds, center fielder Petey Halpin hit a leadoff triple to right-center field, second baseman Angel Martínez walked, and first baseman Joe Naranjo hit a two-out, two-run double to left-center field for a 4-0 lead. In the fourth, designated hitter Connor Kokx walked, and Tena clobbered a 405-foot homer to right-center field. Halpin then doubled and later scored on Rafaela's throwing error to make it 7-1. After trailing, Akron had four hits and five runners left on base without scoring.

Notebook

Angel Martínez was hitless, ending a 12-game hitting streak that was the longest by a RubberDuck this season...Akron is 4-5 against Portland, which has the Eastern League's best record...Akron trails Southwest Division leaders Altoona (28-23) an Erie (29-24) by three games entering Thursday night's games...Game Time: 2:54...Attendance: 6,930.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Portland at 6:00 p.m. Friday at Hadlock Field. Akron right-hander Tanner Burns (2-2, 3.59 ERA) is scheduled to face Sea Dogs right-hander CJ Liu (4-3, 3.97 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

