Reading Rally Not Enough in Loss to Binghamton

(Reading, PA) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat the Reading Fightin Phils 10-8 on Thursday night in a 26-hit slugfest between both teams.

Binghamton hit well Thursday night, scoring eight runs and notching 10 hits off of Reading starting right-handed pitcher Tyler Phillips. Phillips lasted three and two-thirds of an inning, striking out six Binghamton hitters and walking two.

The Rumble Ponies scored five runs through two innings behind a three-run home run by Rowdey Jordan, followed by a solo shot from Luke Ritter.

Reading responded in the bottom of the second. After Oliver Dunn led off the inning with a walk, Matthew Kroon followed with a single and Ethan Wilson cleared the bases with a three-run home run. Wilson's eight home runs ranks second for Reading behind Carlos De La Cruz's 11 home runs.

Phillies' No. six prospect Johan Rojas homered in the bottom of the third inning for Reading. The solo shot brought the R-Phils within one run of the Rumble Ponies. The home run was Rojas' fifth of the season.

Binghamton responded in the top of the fourth inning, adding three runs following a Ritter two-run double and Agustin Ruiz RBI single.

Reading's Braden Zarbnisky relieved Phillips, the right-handed reliever threw 1.1 innings. Zarbnisky struck out three batters, giving up a Matt Rudick solo home run to extend Binghamton's led to five runs in the fifth inning.

Andrew Schultz pitched two innings, striking out two batters and giving up just one hit and one earned run.

The bats came around in the bottom of the seventh inning for the R-Phils, putting up four runs to cut the Binghamton lead to two runs. Herbert Iser hit a two-run home run, his first of the season. Next, Madison Stokes singled to left field and De La Cruz doubled to center field. Rojas scored Stokes on a sacrifice fly out and Oliver Dunn doubled to score De La Cruz.

RHP Andrew Baker pitched exceptionally in the top of the eighth inning for Reading. The reliever struck out all three Binghamton batters faced.

In the top of the ninth inning, RHP Brett Schulze kept the R-Phils within two runs heading into the bottom frame. Schulze gave up one hit and struck out one batter in one inning of work.

De La Cruz singled with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the R-Phils life, but Rojas lined out to third base to end the game.

Jose Chacin earned the win for Binghamton to improve to 1-2 this season, while Phillips suffered the loss to fall to 1-4 on the year. Nolan Clenney earned his first save of the season for the Rumble Ponies. With the win, Binghamton improves to 25-27 on the season, while Reading drops to 20-32 with the loss.

Notes:

Herbert Iser's home run was his first of the season and first since Sept. 9, 2022 against New Hampshire

Carlos De La Cruz's three hits extended his hit streak to 14 games and on-base streak to 23. It was his fourth three-hit game of the season, a season high.

Johan Rojas had two hits tonight, including a home run to raise his average to .301

Nick Podkul didn't reach base for just the second time this season

Andrew Baker recorded his fourth-straight scoreless outing and fifth scoreless one in sixth appearances

