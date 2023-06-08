Goodman Hits 17th Homer But Somerset Outlasts Hartford 7-5

Hartford, CT- Hunter Goodman stretched out his Eastern League lead in home runs, hitting his 17th of the season in the third inning, but the Hartford Yard Goats (24-29) were defeated by the Somerset Patriots (31-22) 7-5 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats battled back from an early 5-0 deficit and tied the game, and also had the bases loaded when the game ended. Eddy Diaz had two hits, making it the third time in his last six contests in which he pieced together a multi-hit night. The game was played in front of the 7th straight sellout at Dunkin Park.

After both teams failed to get a run across in the first inning, the Patriots' second baseman Max Burt hit his second three-run home run of the campaign off Hartford starter Andrew Quezada in the top of the second inning. Somerset added two runs to its lead the following inning highlighted by an RBI double by center fielder Brandon Lockridge.

The Yard Goats' response was immediate. Diaz got on base by way of a hit by pitch to lead off the bottom of the third inning. A single by Niko Decolati followed by Grant Lavinge's 45th hit of the season drove in Hartford's first run of the night. With two men on and just one out, Goodman launched a three-run home run over the left field wall to shrink the deficit to one run. The Tennessee native now has 55 RBI on the campaign.

Diaz would tie the contest in the bottom of the fourth, driving a double into the left-center field gap to score Bladimir Restituyo who reached base by means of a bunt single. After the Hartford pitching staff shut down the Patriots' offense for the third consecutive frames, Lockridge's second double of the game in the top of the seventh inning scored Jasson Dominguez to put Somerset back in front.

Evan Justice kept Somerset off the scoreboard in the eighth inning. The former fifth-round selection struck out three, producing his fourth successive hitless relief appearance. In the top of the ninth, Lockridge amassed his third double of the game, scoring Dominguez from first to tack on another run to the Patriots' advantage. Hartford threatened in the bottom of the ninth as Restituyo piled up his second hit of the ballgame, and his 56th of the campaign to lead off the inning.

