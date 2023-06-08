Abeyta's Career-Day, Lockridge's Timely Hitting Help Lock Down Win in Hartford

June 8, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Brandon Lockridge in action

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Brandon Lockridge in action(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Hartford Yard Goats by a score of 7-5 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Connecticut.

In the game, the Patriots matched a season-high with seven extra-base hits and set a new season-high with six doubles.

RHP Blane Abeyta (6.2 IP, 5 ER, 9 H, 0 BB, 11 K, 1 HR) set new career-highs with 6.2. IP and 11 K, earning his fourth win of the season.

It's the second time this season that Abeyta has set a new career-high in strikeouts. Abeyta joins Clayton Beeter as the only other Patriots to have struck out 11 batters in a game this season. Beeter has done it twice, including in the series opener vs. Hartford on Tuesday.

CF Brandon Lockridge (3-for-5, 3 RBI, R, 3 2B) scored his first three-hit game of the season with all three hits being RBI-doubles that brought home one run each.

His second of the three doubles brought home the game's decisive run in the seventh inning. His third came in the ninth, tacking on a run of insurance.

Lockridge's three RBI are a new season high and his three doubles in the game are the most by any Patriot in a game this season.

2B Max Burt (1-for-3, 3 RBI, R, HR, BB, 2 K) hit his seventh home run of the season, opening up the game's scoring with a three-run blast in the second inning.

SS Trey Sweeney (2-for-5, 2B) extended his season-best hit streak to six games. During the streak, Sweeney is 8-for-28 with 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 HR and 1 BB.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.