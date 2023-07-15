SeaWolves and Yard Goats Postponed

July 15, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - Tonight's Erie SeaWolves game against the Hartford Yard Goats has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, July 16 beginning at 12:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests and one ticket is good for both games, including tickets already in hand for Sunday's originally scheduled game. Gates for the July 16 doubleheader will open at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets from today's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2023 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Tickets may not be exchanged for SeaWolves playoff games in September.

Tonight's Scout Sleepover will be rescheduled for a later date.

