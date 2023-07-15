July 15, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 15, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS FALL IN GAME ONE The Portland Sea Dogs fell last night, 9-2 to the Reading Fightin Phils. Reading took the early lead with an RBI single from Carlos De La Cruz in the bottom of the first inning. Baron Radcliff hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second to extend the Reading lead to 2-0. Pablo Reyes put Portland on the board in the top of the third with an RBI single to score Tyler McDonough. Reyes continued the momentum by tying the ballgame 2-2 in the top of the sixth with a solo home run to left center field. In the bottom of the sixth, Jhailyn Ortiz hit a two-run homer to center field to put Reading on top before Baron Radcliff hit his second solo home run of the ballgame to make it 5-2 Reading. The Reading home runs continued in the bottom of the seventh after De La Cruz hit a two-run homer before Matt Kroon went back-to-back with a solo shot of his own to make it 8-2 Reading. Reading scored one more run in the bottom of the eight after an RBI triple from Oliver Dunn and Portland fell, 9-2.

FIVE HOMER NIGHT FOR READING The five home runs last night by the Fightin Phils were the most allowed by Portland this season. Four different players with Reading recorded homers. RHP Sterling Sharp gave up three while RHP Ryan Zeferjahn allowed two long balls.

GUERRERO CONTINUES TO SHINE Portland's closer Luis Guerrero leads Double-A with 16 saves and has the second-most through all levels of Minor League Baseball. Zach Agnos has 18 with the Fresno Grizzlies.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Red Sox No. 10 prospect Blaze Jordan was promoted to Portland prior to tonight's game. In 73 games with High-A Greenville Drive, he hit .324 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 55 RBI. Jordan also recorded a .385 OBP. Boston's No. 11 prospect RHP Wikelman Gonzalez has also been promoted from the Drive. In 15 starts, he was 6-3 with a 5.14 ERA. He recorded 105 strikeouts in 63.0 innings.

OFF TO THE WOOSOX Portland's first baseman Niko Kavadas has been promoted to Triple-A Worcester. With the Sea Dogs, Kavadas led the team in home runs with 14. This season, he hit .204 with eight doubles and 42 RBI.

TOP DOGS IN THE DIVISION The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with another series win over the Rumble Ponies. Portland is 9-2 in the second half and now 2.5 games ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 15, 2004 - Portland earns a 9-1 win at Trenton for its fifth consecutive win on July 15. Kevin Brown started the game on a rehab assignment for the Yankees. He lasted 2 innings, giving up 7 hits and 5 runs. Brown would go on to start in game 7 of the 2004 ALCS versus the Red Sox. He got pounded for 5 runs in just over 1 inning in the Sox decisive win.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Grant Gambrell will take the mound for Portland tonight. In his last start, he tossed a career-high 8.0 innings on July 8th against Binghamton and allowed two runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out seven. He has faced the Fightin Phils once this season on June 22nd. He pitched 5.0 innings allowing a season-high six runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out seven.

