Harrisburg Senators Game Information

July 15, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) play game two of their three-game series tonight at FNB Field. The Senators and Flying Squirrels are meeting for the third time this season. The Senators took four of six from Richmond in mid-April at FNB Field. Richmond took five of six at the end of June in Richmond. The teams play one more series in mid-August at the Diamond in Richmond. Overall Harrisburg is 37-44 and Richmond is 41-41.

TONIGHT'S STARTING PITCHERS: Harrisburg sends RH Cole Henry (0-2, 8.64 ERA) to the mound. He's opposed by RH Carson Seymour (0-2, 4.08 ERA) who is on the hill for Richmond.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Mayflies jumped out to a 6-1 lead Friday night then hung on to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-5. Jacob Young blasted his first Senators home run, a two-run shot in the third, to give the Sens a 2-0 lead. They eventually took a 6-1 lead with three runs in the sixth inning, but Richmond wouldn't go away quietly. A pair of two-run home runs in the eighth inning by the Flying Squirrels made it a one-run game. Richmond put a runner on in the ninth with one out but couldn't push across the tying run.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After the series this quick three-game series with Richmond, the Senators are off to Bowie next week. The Senators play six games at bowie before returning home for a six-game series with the Altoona Curve to finish up with their July schedule. They will alternate their next seven series (including this one) with one series at home followed by a series on the road.

YESTERDAY IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION: Washington (36-54) was suspended in St. Louis, playing two today ... Rochester (41-45) beat Syracuse 4-2... Wilmington (34-46) lost at Aberdeen 15-2... Fredericksburg (36-42) lost to Lynchburg 7-4.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 49 players (26 pitchers & 23 position players) including one MLB rehab this season. They've had 19 players make their double-A debut.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has five players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF James Wood (#5 overall); #5 OF Robert Hassell III (#96 overall); #12 RHP Cole Henry; #18 INF Trey Lipscomb; and #22 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Wood; #2 Hassell III; #13 Henry; #17 Lipscomb; #24 Parker; #26 LHP Dustin Saenz; and #27 OF Jacob Young.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 1996: Montreal Expos center fielder Rondell White punctuates his injury rehab assignment to Harrisburg with a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lead the Senators over New Haven 6-3 on City Island. The homer is White's third in five games of his rehab stay in Harrisburg.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.