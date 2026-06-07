WNBA Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 6, 2026

Published on June 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Seattle Storm, 88-68, to pick up their seventh straight win Natasha Howard: 27 PTS (season-high) | 5 REB | 3 STL | 2 BLKS Olivia Miles: 19 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST

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