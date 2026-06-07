Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 6, 2026
Published on June 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Seattle Storm, 88-68, to pick up their seventh straight win Natasha Howard: 27 PTS (season-high) | 5 REB | 3 STL | 2 BLKS Olivia Miles: 19 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2026
- Indiana Fever Fall at New York Liberty - Indiana Fever
- Las Vegas Aces Hold Back Golden State Valkyries for 84-79 Victory - Las Vegas Aces
- Gabby Williams Explodes for Career-High 27 Points, Valkyries Lose Nail Biter to Aces - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Claims First Home Game Victory of the Season against Sun, 85-80 - Chicago Sky
- The Cup Chase: Volume 2 - WNBA
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.