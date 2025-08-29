Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 28, 2025
Published on August 28, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Storm erase a 21-PT deficit to secure the win over the Lynx, 93-79! They tie their record for second largest comeback win in franchise history.
Skylar Diggins - 23 PTS | 3 REB | 5 AST | 4 STL | 4 3PM Gabby Williams - 16 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK | 4 3PM
