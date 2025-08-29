Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 28, 2025

Published on August 28, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Storm erase a 21-PT deficit to secure the win over the Lynx, 93-79! They tie their record for second largest comeback win in franchise history.

Skylar Diggins - 23 PTS | 3 REB | 5 AST | 4 STL | 4 3PM Gabby Williams - 16 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK | 4 3PM

#WelcometotheW

Postseason Push | Draft Kings

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.